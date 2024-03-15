ED Arrests KCR's Daughter K Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Scam Case

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate detained Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and K. Chandrashekar Rao's daughter, Kavitha, in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case. Sources indicate that Kavitha is currently being transported to Delhi by the ED.

K. Kavitha, who holds the position of Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) in Telangana, is the daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao. On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted a lengthy raid at K. Kavitha's residence in Hyderabad. Subsequent to the raid, the central agency proceeded to arrest the daughter of Telangana's former Chief Minister.

About Money Laundering Case

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been embroiled in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Kavitha was involved in a liquor cartel that paid kickbacks to Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in exchange for favors under the now-scrapped excise policy.

She has faced multiple summons and questioning by investigative agencies regarding her alleged involvement in arranging Rs 100 crore in cash for the AAP in return for wholesale dealership for Indo Spirits, leading to profits in the excise year of 2021-22.

