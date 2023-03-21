ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.10 cr of Rajmahal Silks

New Delhi, March 21 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Tuesday that it has attached a residential plot worth Rs 1.10 crore belonging to Aslam Pasha, managing partner in Rajamahal Silks, in connection with a case related to illegal mining and trading of iron-ore at Hospet, Karnataka.

The ED had initiated a PMLA probe on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Chennai, against Rajamahal Silks and its managing partner Aslam Pasha under various sections of IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act and Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

A chargesheet has been filed by the CBI and EOW, Chennai, before a court in Karnataka against Rajamahal Silks, Aslam Pasha and 25 other accused persons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor