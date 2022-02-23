ED attaches assets worth Rs 2.87 cr in illegal cattle smuggling case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 2.87 crores of family members of former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in illegal cattle smuggling case into Bangladesh from India.

The probing agency said it has provisionally attached four immovable properties and four Mutual Funds having a total value of Rs 2.87 crore in the name of Tanya Sanyal (wife of Satish Kumar, then BSF Commandant) and Bhaskar Bhuvan (son of Satish Kumar).

"A money-laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Satish Kumar, Muhammad Enamul Haque and others for illegal cattle smuggling," said ED.

The ED investigation by ED revealed that a bribe to the tune of Rs 12.8 crore was deposited by Manoj Sana associate of Enamul Haque in the bank accounts of Tanya Sanyal and Badal Krishna Sanyal (father of Tanya Sanyal).

"Later on, the said Proceeds of Crime were invested in the above-mentioned immovable properties and Mutual Funds," the ED added.

The central agency further said that Enamul Haq has also been arrested by ED on February 18, 2021, and is currently in ED custody. Proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs 179 crore till now have been identified by ED, it added.

Further investigation is in process.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor