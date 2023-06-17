ED attaches ex NSG Deputy Commandant, his family's properties worth Rs 45.20 cr

New Delhi, June 17 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that they have attached 52 movable and immovable properties worth Rs 45.20 crore of former NSG Deputy Commandant and his family memebers in a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case.

The ED initiated the PMLA investigation based on five FIRs registered by the Gurugram Police against former NSG deputy commandant Parveen Yadav, Dinesh Mohan Sorkhi, Kamal Singh, Mamta Yadav, Koshia Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Rituraj Yadav, Naveen Khatodia, Axis Bank, and unknown persons for alleged commission of scheduled offenses under various sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

The money laundering investigation revealed that Parveen Yadav had opened a fake bank account in the name of EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) for the Central Warehouse NSG in Manesar with Axis Bank, Gurugram. He had provided forged documents to the complainants, falsely presenting them as documents issued by the NSG in Manesar for upcoming tenders related to works at the NSG Campus.

"Parveen Yadav received money fraudulently from the complainants and cheated them through various accounts, including the bank account in the name of EMD for the Central Warehouse NSG Manesar. The funds were either layered through various bank accounts, invested in trading accounts, or used for purchasing movable and immovable properties with the assistance of Mamta, Rituraj Yadav, Naveen, and Dinesh Kumar," said the ED.

