ED attaches properties worth over Rs 3 cr of Raj paper leak accused

Jaipur, August 22 The zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) grade II teachers' recruitment exam money laundering case has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 3.11 crore belonging to some of the accused and their relatives.

The accused persons whose properties were attached on Monday include Babulal Katara, Suresh Kumar Bishnoi, Bhupendra Saran and Sher Singh Meena, among others.

The properties were seized under the Prevention of Money Launchering Act (PMLA) 2002.

The ED started its investigation following an FIR registered by Rajasthan Police in the case.

"Our investigation reveled that the accused leaked the questionable paper," said a probe agency officer.

The ED had registered the case under the PMLA considering the transaction of crores of rupees and selling them further.

The investigation revealed that Katara had leaked the General Knowledge paper of the Second Grade Teacher Recruitment Examination 2022 and gave it to Meena.

Meena further sold the leaked paper to Saran and Suresh Dhaka.

The two then took Rs 8 to 10 lakhs from each candidate for giving them the leaked papers.

The leaked paper was made available to 150 candidates in Udaipur and 30 in Jaipur.

A transaction of about Rs 18 crore has come to the fore in the paper leak.

The accused of paper leak in teacher recruitment exam have reportedly been part of paper leak racket in other recruitment exams.

Theyhave also been involved in cheating by using dummy candidates in other recruitment examinations.

Menawhile, many more properties of the accused are on the radar of the investigating agency.

After the completion of the investigation, the properties of some other people may also be attached, said sources.

The RPSC had conducted the Senior Teacher Recruitment Examination on December 21, 22 and 24, 2022 at centres across the state.

