ED Attaches Property of Raj Kundra Worth Rs 97.79 Crore, Including Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu Flat
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 18, 2024 12:21 PM2024-04-18T12:21:21+5:302024-04-18T12:27:02+5:30
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai, on Thursday, April 18, provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 97.79 crore belonging to Ripu Sudan Kundra, alias Raj Kundra, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
The attached properties include a residential flat in Juhu currently under the name of a Bollywood actress and Raj Kundra's wife, Shilpa Shetty, a residential bungalow situated in Pune, and equity shares in Kundra's name, said ED on Thursday.
