ED attaches Rs 81 lakh assets in online betting scam linked to Amit Majithia

New Delhi, Nov 12 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable properties worth Rs 81 lakh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with an illegal online betting scam, the agency said on Wednesday.

The action follows an FIR filed by the DCB Police Station, Surat, against Kamlesh Jariwala and others for alleged cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy aimed at illicit financial gain.

According to the ED, the probe uncovered that accused Amit Majithia, along with his associates, operated betting websites such as CBTF247.COM and T20EXCHANGE.COM.

“During the PMLA investigation, it was found that Amit Majithia, in connivance with others, has been running betting websites M/s CBTF247.COM and T20EXCHANGE.COM. etc.,” the ED said in a press note.

These platforms lured users, particularly the youth, into illegal online gambling through games like poker, teenpatti, and casino, and facilitated betting on sports, including cricket, football, badminton, tennis, and hockey.

Investigators found that Majithia and his associates laundered the proceeds of crime (POC) by layering funds across several bank accounts opened in the names of fake firms.

To disguise the illicit money trail, Majithia made his wife a majority partner—holding an 85 per cent stake—in BCC Music Factory, a Noida-based firm allegedly used for laundering the proceeds of betting operations.

Searches conducted on July 10, 2025, at premises in Noida led to the seizure of incriminating documents, digital devices, Rs 30 lakh in unaccounted cash, and Rs 25 lakh lying across multiple bank accounts.

The ED further discovered that Majithia purchased property in the name of his wife, Rohini Majithia, using funds generated through these illegal betting platforms.

The attached assets, valued at Rs 81 lakh, include immovable properties linked to the accused.

The ED stated that the investigation into the money trail and the involvement of other entities remains ongoing.

The case underscores the growing misuse of online platforms for betting and the enforcement agency’s efforts to crack down on financial crimes driven by digital gambling networks.

