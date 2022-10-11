ED conducts raids at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh

In a major crackdown, Enforcement Directorate carried out raids in connection with money laundering cases at several locations in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

According to sources, the raids are underway in Raigadh, Raipur, Durg and Mahasamund districts.

Further details awaited.

Earlier, searches were carried out by ED and Income Tax Department at over two dozen locations in Chhattisgarh.

