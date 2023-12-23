ED issues fresh summons to Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs money laundering case

On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a renewed summons to Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and leader of the RJD party, in connection to a case involving the exchange of railway land for jobs. He has been directed to appear on January 5, according to official sources. He was earlier called to appear on December 22 but the 34-year-old skipped the summons. He had called the ED notice a routine affair.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the chief of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has been summoned to appear at the ED headquarters in Delhi on December 27 in connection to the same case involving the exchange of railway land for jobs.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government. It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were handed out Group D category jobs in various railway zones after they transferred land to the family members of then railway minister Prasad and a linked company named A K Infosystems Private Limited.