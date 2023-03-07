ED makes 11th arrest in Delhi excise policy scam

New Delhi, March 7 In a latest development in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Arun Pillai. This is the 11th arrest made by the ED in the case.

Pillai was representing the South Group, which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders that were allegedly used in the Goa elections.

The South Group was represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai and Buchi Babu. Boinpalli facilitated the transfer of Rs 100 crore kickback in connivance and conspiracy with Vijay Nair (Aam Aadmi Party's communication in-charge) and his associate, Dinesh Arora.

Land parcel worth Rs 2.25 crore in Vattinagulapalle, Hyderabad, owned by Pillai was recently attached by the ED.

Pillai will be produced before Rouse Avenue District Courts later in the day. The ED is likely to seek his two weeks custodial remand.

On March 2, liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal, the director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd was arrested by the ED. His questioning led to the arrest of Pillai, said sources.

Dhal allegedly played a major role in the formulation, conspiracy and kickbacks paid by the south group. He had got a draft copy of the liquor policy before it was released. Dhal allegedly shared the draft copy with Binoy Babu. The ED has also alleged that he made arrangements of meeting between South Grop persons and Vijay Nair.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor