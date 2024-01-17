'ED probing illegal gold business angle in Bengal ration distribution case'

Kolkata, Jan 17 Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the possibilities of alleged illegal gold business in their investigation regarding the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal, source said.

They said that the ED is also investigating a close relative of Trinamool Congress leader Shankar Adhya, who was arrested early this month in connection with the ration distribution case.

Sources said that ED is also probing the traditional process of investing in illegal gold business, where gold in the form of bars and biscuits, is purchased at cheaper rates from West Asian countries and then brought illegally to Kolkata to be sold through the unofficial routes to the different gold ornament manufacturers and traders at higher rates.

They said that ED has recently conducted raid and search operations at an office in Kolkata and confiscated documents which have pointed at possibilities of alleged gold businesses scam.

ED has already informed a special court of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata about how Adhya was responsible for first converting the alleged scam proceeds first to foreign currency and then diverting them through the hawala route overseas, mainly to Dubai and Bangladesh.

