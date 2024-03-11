ED probing investments of drug lord Jaffer Sadiq in film industry and real estate

Chennai, March 11 The ED is probing the investments made by drug lord and former leader of the ruling DMK, Jaffer Sadiq, who was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a four-month-long manhunt. The ED has registered a case and is probing the alleged investments made by Jaffer Sadiq in Tamil and Hindi movie industries.

There were also allegations that he had made payment to the DMK leadership and also invested heavily in many real estate projects in Chennai, Salem, Madurai and Coimbatore.

A special ED team has commenced its probe into all these investments by the drug lord.

According to NCB officers, he had also put his money in the restaurant business in Chennai and was planning to expand it, when he was arrested.

The ED is ascertaining the links he has used to transfer the money.

The NCB has named Jaffer Sadiq as the kingpin of a major drug trafficking network through which drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore were smuggled to Australia and New Zealand.

