ED Raid in Ranchi: Huge Amount of Cash Seized From Household Help of Jharkhand Minister's Aide in Virendra Ram Case (Watch Video)

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday, May 6, recovered a huge amount of cash from the household help of private secretary Sanjiv Lal to Jharkhand Rural Development minister Alamgir Alam in suspended Chief Engineer Virendra Ram case during raids at multiple locations in Ranchi.

Huge Cash Recovered

#WATCH | The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at multiple locations in Ranchi. Huge amount of cash recovered from household help of Sanjiv Lal - PS to Jharkhand Rural Development minister Alamgir Alam, in Virendra Ram case.



ED arrested Virendra K. Ram, the chief… pic.twitter.com/VTpUKBOPE7 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

ED arrested Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, in February 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes.