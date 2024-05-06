ED Raid in Ranchi: Huge Amount of Cash Seized From Household Help of Jharkhand Minister's Aide in Virendra Ram Case (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 6, 2024 08:43 AM

ED Raid in Ranchi: Huge Amount of Cash Seized From Household Help of Jharkhand Minister's Aide in Virendra Ram Case (Watch Video)

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday, May 6, recovered a huge amount of cash from the household help of private secretary Sanjiv Lal to Jharkhand Rural Development minister Alamgir Alam in suspended Chief Engineer  Virendra Ram case during raids at multiple locations in Ranchi.

Huge Cash Recovered

ED arrested Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, in February 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes.

