ED raids 6 places linked to associates of AAP's Sanjay Singh & jailed bizman Dinesh Arora

New Delhi, May 24 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday was conducting search operations on the premises of two associates of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and four people linked to jailed liquor businessman Dinesh Arora in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

The ED has not made any official statement so far.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Singh attacked the Centre and said that the ED was conducting search operations at the premises of his close associates, Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra.

"Modi's 'gundagardi' is at its peak. I am fighting against Modi's dictatorship. I exposed the fake investigation by the ED in front of the whole country. The ED admitted its mistake. When they couldn't find anything, today ED raided the homes of my colleagues Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra.

"Sarvesh's father is suffering from cancer. This is the height of injustice. No matter how much crime is committed, the fight will continue," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

The search operation was also reportedly taking place at the Vitthalbhai Patel House in Lutyens Delhi, sources said.

So far in the case, the ED has filed four charge sheets, one main charge sheet and three supplementary charge sheets. The ED's case is based on the CBI's FIR.

The CBI has made former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as accused number one in its FIR. The CBI's FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegation against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules. Sisodia is currently in the Tihar jail.

Businessman Dinesh Arora, accused number 11 in the CBI's FIR pertaining to the alleged scam in implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, is also behind the bars and has turned approver.

