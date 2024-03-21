ED Raids Former AIADMK Minister C Vijayabaskar's Residence

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted raid at the residence of former Tamil Nadu Health Minister and AIADMK leader C. Vijayabhaskar.

C. Vijayabaskar was the health minister of state in April 2017 when income tax raid discovered evident documents revealing the AIADMK party's intention to offer a sum of Rs 89 crore to "bribe" voters during the byelection for Chennai's RK Nagar assembly constituency, with an individual rate of Rs 4,000 per voter.