ED Raids Hiranandani Group Premises in FEMA Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the Hiranandani group, a prominent real estate developer in India. The ED searched four premises belonging to the group, with three located in Mumbai and one in Panvel. The raids were carried out on suspicion of the group's involvement in violations of FEMA regulations.

About four-five premises in and around Mumbai are being covered. The probe pretains to alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management ACT (FEMA), the sources said.