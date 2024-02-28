ED raids Kolkata bizman's places in gaming app scam case
By IANS | Published: February 28, 2024 03:52 PM2024-02-28T15:52:58+5:302024-02-28T15:55:03+5:30
Kolkata, Feb 28 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raid and search operation at the residence of ...
Kolkata, Feb 28 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raid and search operation at the residence of a businessman in the Salt Lake area in connection with a gaming app scam case.
Sources said the ED action was taking place at the residence of Suraj Chokhani, the owner of ability games limited.
A second team of the ED was conducting raid and search operations at the office of the said corporate entity at the information technology hub of Sector-V also in Salt Lake.
Both the raiding teams were being escorted by armed personnel of the Central Armed Police Force.
It is learnt that besides running a gaming app company, the said businessman was also involved in the medical equipment business and earned huge amounts by supplying Covid-19 kits during the lockdown period.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app