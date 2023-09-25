ED raids multiple locations in Kerala linked to ex-PFI members

New Delhi, Sep 25 Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids are currently underway at multiple locations across Kerala linked to former members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit over suspicious hawala transactions.

According to ED sources, PFI sleeper cells were active in the the state and the central probe agency is looking into the suspicious foreign Hawala money transactions through which the former members were allegedly fueling radical activities across the country.

The raids that began on Monday morning are ongoing at 12 locations in Ernakulam, Wayanad, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts .

IANS managed to obtain visuals of an ED team reaching the house of Latif Pokakilamthi, a former district office bearer of the PFI.

Meanwhile, the sources further revealed that even after the ban, the suspicious financial transactions continued to occur.

When the ED probed further, they discovered that the money was reaching the PFI leaders through Hawala channels.

"All transactions were reported in Kerala; they originated from abroad and were conducted via Hawala channels. Upon discovering this, we initiated an investigation to trace the source of the money," said an ED source.

In Wayanad's Mananthavady, the premises of former PFI leader Abdul Samad, who is reported to be working in Karnataka, were also searched by an ED team.

In Kumbalam, Ernakulam, raids were conducted at the premises belonging to PFI leader Jamal.

In Malappuram's Areekode, searches were carried out at the residence of SDPI leader Noorul Amin. The raids at this location have been completed.

A team of officials from the Kochi office of the ED was assisting in the searches.

ED raids in Malappuram's Mancheri targeted the residences of Abdul Jalil, a former PFI worker from Mancheri East; Nurul Amin, an Arabic teacher at a private school; and the house of Hamsa, a resident of Malappuram.

As of now, the ED has not officially commented on the matter.

