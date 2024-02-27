ED raids premises of RJD MLA’s husband, Arun Yadav in Bihar's Bhojpur District

Patna, Feb 27 Enforcement Directorate (ED) teams on Tuesday conducted raids at the houses of RJD MLA Kiran Devi’s husband Arun Yadav in Bihar’s Bhojpur District.

Kiran Devi is a RJD MLA from Sandesh Assembly constituency and her husband, also a former RJD MLA is said to be close to the party’s National President Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The raids by the ED and police teams at Arun Yadav's residences in Garahani, Agiaon and Sandesh Village, began at 7 am.

The ED sleuths are currently scanning documents related to sand mining as Arun Yadav is a big sand trader with business interests in Bhojpur and Patna District.

Arun Yadav is also facing charges of money laundering.

On January 20 this year and on May 16 last year, CBI teams conducted raids at Arun Yadav’s house in Agiaon, Sandesh, Arrah and Patna.

In the past, Arun Yadav has also faced charges under the POCSO Act after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl. However, in the absence of evidence he was acquitted by the district court in Arrah.

As he was facing criminal charges, Arun Yadav used his close contacts with Lalu Prasad Yadav to get a ticket for his wife Kiran Devi for the 2020 Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor