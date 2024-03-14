ED raids Tamil Nadu Muslim League MP’s premises

Chennai, Mar 14 The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officers are conducting searches at the premises of business establishments of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader K. Navas Kani, a sitting Member of Parliament.

Navas Kani is the INDIA candidate from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, which he also represents in the Parliament.

He is also Vice President of the IUML's Tamil Nadu unit.

Searches and raids are conducted at the premises of his business establishment, ST Courier.

Further details regarding the raids are awaited.

