ED raids various locations across India in illegal mining case

New Delhi, Aug 24 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at multiple locations across the nation in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to illegal mining and extortion in Jharkhand and Bihar.

The raids are underway in Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand and Delhi-NCR.

Pankaj Mishra, the close aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was recently placed under arrest by the central agency on July 19.

Recently, an inland vessel worth Rs 30 crore namely MV INFRALINK-III which was allegedly being used by Mishra, was also seized by the ED.

"The said inland vessel was being operated illegally from SukargarhGhat, Sahebganj. The was being operated at the behest of Rajesh Yadav, alias Dahu Yadav, in collusion with Pankaj Mishra and others for transporting illegally mined stone chips, stone boulders," an ED official had said.

An FIR was lodged in this respect with Muffasil PS against the vessel's owner under Section 25, 30 of Bengal Ferries Act, and sections 188, 282, 420 of IPC.

This was preceded by freezing of two illegally operated stone crushers of MaaAmba Stone Works operated by Bishnu Yadav and Pavitra Yadav.

Three HYVA trucks found at MauzaMajhikola, Sahebganj carrying illegally quarried stone chips, boulders sans mining challans were also freezed. An FIR in this regard was lodged under Section 379, 414 of IPC at Girwabadi, Sahebganj Police Station.

"Besides, one illegal mine situated at MauzaSimaria, Sahebganj operated by Bishnu Yadav and others has been identified. Another mine has been identified at MauzaDemba, Sahebganj where mining has exceeded far beyond the leased area. The quantification of the excess illegal mining done at the above site has been estimated around 37.5 million cubic feet which has remained undeclared and concealed. The processed value of the mined stone chips is estimated to be around Rs 45 crore," the official had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor