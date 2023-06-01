ED seizes assets worth Rs 11.35 cr of OPHWC's former deputy manager

New Delhi, June 1 The ED on Thursday said that they have attached movable as well as immovable assets valued at Rs 11.35 crore belonging to Odisha Police Housing & Welfare Corporation's (OPHWC) former deputy manager Pratap Kumar Samal, his wife Sasmita Samal and their son Pritam Kumar Samal in a case of disproportionate assets.

The ED initiated investigation under PMLA, on the basis of an FIR registered by Vigilance Police Station, Bhubaneswar under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, against Pratap and his wife Sasmita for accumulating disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 14.88 crore.

"Investigation under PMLA revealed that Pratap acquired properties by way of corruption and acquired assets in the name of his family members, concealed and possessed it so as to hide its original source and accordingly committed offence of money laundering. The said proceeds of crime have been provisionally attached under the provisions of PMLA," said an official.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

