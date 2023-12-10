ED seizes Rs 3 cr cash, 80 property docus during searches of premises linked to 2016 Bihar toppers scam mastermind

New Delhi, Dec 10 After conducting searches at multiple locations in Bihar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized more than Rs 3 crore in cash and over 80 property documents related to Bachcha Rai aka Amit Kumarthe, the main accused in the 2016 toppers scam case, sources said.

The ED team came into action following the reports of fresh construction work in the premises of Rai, which were earlier attached by the agency in connection with its probe in the scam.

An ED source said, during the searches on Saturday, the team seized the cash and over property documents.

The source said that the ED was analysing the documents.

The source also said that the team of the agency has also got a lot of evidence related to the irregularities at the B.Ed college of Rai.

The source said that it has got the evidence of embezzlement of government funds.

The ED had carried out searches at several locations in Bihar's Vaishali Bhagwanpur area.

The ED in March 2018 had attached assets worth Rs 4.53 crore, including 29 plots and deposits in ten bank accounts, of the main accused in the Bihar topper scam that had rocked the state in 2016.

The action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was taken against the Secretary-cum-Principal of Vishun Roy College in Vaishali district.

The scam came to light on May 31, 2016, when Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) Arts and Humanities topper Ruby Rai, Science topper Saurabh Shrestha and third topper in Science stream Rahul Kumar were interviewed by news TV channels and were unable to answer basic questions. A probe was initiated following which the ED registered a case in 2017 on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar Police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor