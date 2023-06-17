ED starts investigation against Gujarat-based bookie Anil Jaisinghani

New Delhi [India], June 17 : Directorate of Enforcement on Saturday initiated investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against various cricket bookies including Anil Jaisinghani, a cricket bookie, on the basis of a First Information Report registered by Vadodara Police Station, Gujarat, in 2015, a press release said.

He was arrested by ED on April 8 and further, his bail was rejected by the PMLA Court, Ahmedabad, it informed.

ED conducted searches at the known premises of Jaisinghani on June 9.

During the search, ED traced and attached immovable property held in the name of Anil Jaisinghani worth Rs 3.40 Crore," the statement further informed.

During the investigation, it revealed that Anil Jaisinghani was involved in cricket betting activities and had accumulated huge sums of money through his fraudulent activities, through the persons connected with Maruti-Ahmedabad, an entity engaged in betting activities, an official statement said.

As per the statement, Jaisinghani was evading the summons of ED since 2015 and was not cooperating in the PMLA investigation despite a Non-Bailable warrant issued by the Special PMLA Court against him in 2015.

"Also, a prosecution complaint against the accused Jaisinghani was filed by ED on June 6 before the PMLA Special Court, Ahmedabad and has taken cognizance. The case is under trial," it informed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor