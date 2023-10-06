ED summons Sanjay Singh's close aides in liquor policy case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's close aides for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case. Vivek Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra, considered close associates of the arrested AAP leader, will appear before the ED on Friday, October 6. AAP spokesperson Sarvesh Mishra was named by the ED on Thursday as it sought Singh's custody in connection with its probe into the Delhi liquor policy case. According to the central probe agency, Sarvesh had received Rs 1 crore on behalf of Sanjay Singh.

Both Vivek Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra are likely to be questioned in the case by the ED, alongside Sanjay Singh, sources said.Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh has been sent to the central agency's custody till October 10. He is the third AAP leader to be arrested by the agency in over a year. Earlier, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were arrested in separate cases.Sanjay Singh was arrested after being questioned for more than 10 hours at his residence on Wednesday.