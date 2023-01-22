Education in Delhi government schools improved because of teachers' training: CM Kejriwal

Education in Delhi government schools has improved because of teachers' training, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Sunday amid the ongoing tussle between the LG and the AAP dispensation over the Finland-based training for teachers.

He said this during interaction with government school teachers. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present during the discussion.

"It has been 8 years since I became the chief minister, I have gone abroad only twice. Went to Rome on the death anniversary of Mother Teresa, and once to South Africa. I have no interest in going abroad... Delhi government wants to send its teachers for good training abroad," Kejriwal said.

Highlighting the importance of teachers' training, the CM said that more than building bridges and roads in the country, it is necessary to provide international teacher training to the teachers of the country.

He said that it is believed that only the children of the underprivileged study in government schools which needs to be changed.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has broken the myth that there is no need to send government school teachers for training.

Stressing teachers' training, he said that poverty can only be eradicated with the help of proper education.

"For 75 years, all the parties have been giving the slogan of removing poverty, but till now poverty has not been removed, poverty can be removed only through education. The Delhi government wants to provide better education to the Delhi children," said Kejriwal.

He further said that today "tent" schools in Delhi have been transformed into "talent" schools and a lot of work is left.

"Today children of government schools in Delhi are passing the entrance exam of IIT, IIM, and medical entrance without taking coaching classes. Due to the improvement in the education system, now no student wants to commit suicide," he added.

Addressing the teachers, Kejriwal said that, in any case, teachers will be sent abroad for training.

"Now education is also changing in Punjab, Punjab government is also sending 30 of its teachers abroad for training," he added.

Earlier on January 20, Sisodia resent the proposal of Finland-based training for Delhi government school teachers to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for his final nod, stating that the cost-benefit analysis of the proposal was duly done, as asked by the LG.

"The Government has examined the proposal to send its teachers to Finland from all aspects, including cost-benefit analysis, and finds it to be essential to enhance the capacity of teachers and improve the quality of education," Sisodia noted in the proposal.

( With inputs from ANI )

