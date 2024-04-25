Efforts for ‘Viksit’ Mathura will be made: Hema Malini

Mathura, April 25 Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini, who is in the fray for the Lok Sabha polls from the Mathura constituency for the third time, has said that efforts would be made to make her constituency more 'viksit' (developed).

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actress-turned-politician, who is busy campaigning for the elections, shared the plans for her constituency. Here are a few excerpts from the interview.

IANS: What are the issues in the Lok Sabha polls this time?

Hema Malini: Tasks that remained unaccomplished during the previous terms will be finished during the third term. New projects will also be undertaken as development cannot be paused. It goes on and on. The MP here will have to be dynamic so that they can continue with development work.

IANS: The Opposition is cornering the Centre over the issue of unemployment. What is the BJP's strategy to tackle it?

Hema Malini: The Opposition's accusations are baseless, especially concerning unemployment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot of developmental work. The Opposition will not get anything by raking up baseless issues. Youths should meet BJP workers. All information is available on government websites. They should use it.

IANS: Last time the RLD had pitted a candidate against you. This time the RLD is contesting as an ally of the BJP. What impact will this have on the polls?

Hema Malini: The RLD stitching up an alliance with the BJP is a positive development. Jayant is doing good work. I am happy with him as an ally and it is a plus point for us.

IANS: What is your opinion about the Krishna Janmabhoomi issue?

Hema Malini: The matter is in court. What can I say? Let the court take a decision, then we will talk about the issue.

IANS: Many Bollywood stars entered politics and failed, but you got success...

Hema Malini: If you become an MP, you have to have a vision of what you want to achieve. I was offered many areas like Noida, Ghaziabad etc, but I chose Mathura because it has ample opportunities for doing development work. If one becomes the MP of Ayodhya, it would be a matter of pride. There are ample opportunities to do work over there. Anyone who becomes an MP there should do good work that will be remembered forever.

IANS: What are your plans for your constituency if you get elected for the third term?

Hema Malini: Development of Parikrama Marg, cleaning of Yamuna River, work in the field of education and honing traditional skills in Mathura are a priority. Everything is ready. We have infrastructure... We just need to take care of that. We must look after all this.

