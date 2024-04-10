Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Mass Prayers and Greetings Exchange in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Ladakh and J&K; Visuals Emerge

New Delhi, April 10: Muslims in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jammu Kashmir, and Ladakh are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of the month-long 'Ramazan' fasting. People offered 'namaz' or the Eid prayer at mosques and open prayer grounds as part of the Eid celebrations. Hundreds of Muslims took part in the mass 'Namaz' recitation ceremony as they prayed in unison at a mosque in Coimbatore. Similarly, a large number of people offered prayers at the mosque in the Ernakulam district of Kerala on Wednesday to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Mass prayers were also held in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Eid. Meanwhile, muslims in Jammu and Kashmir also marked the celebration of the holy festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr with morning prayers.

A large number of people flocked to the local markets to buy sweets, and delicacies on Eid. Speaking to ANI, a shopkeeper said that sweets, including gulab jamun, rasgulla, and pheeni have been prepared for the festival. He also said that a variety of namkeens have arrived at the shop to meet the demand of the people on the occasion of Eid.

Eid Prayers in Jammu and Kashmir:

Visuals show people buying Eid desserts from the shop, including seviyan, sheer khurma, dates halwa, shahi tukda, kesar phirni, filled cookies, baklava and others. Shops and markets in prominent areas are decked up for the festival. The enthusiasm of Muslim people seems to be high as they have geared up to celebrate the festival with all rituals and grace.

The moon was sighted in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday after which the Union Territory's grand Mufti Nasir-Ul-Islam announced that the Eid 2024 celebration will be held on Wednesday.

Visuals From Tamil Nadu:

In addition to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh also confirmed the celebration of the festival on Wednesday after the crescent moon was spotted in Leh on April 9. Clerics from Hyderabad, Lucknow, Delhi, and several other cities confirmed that the moon was not sighted on April 9, hence Eid would be celebrated in the states on April 11.

Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee said, "Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in the country on Tuesday." Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali told ANI, "The moon has not been sighted in Lucknow and we have no information about the moon from anywhere in the country. So it has been decided that Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 11."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Meets People in Thiruvananthapuram on Eid

Further, Maulana Khalid urged people not to offer namaz on roads and to donate to the needy. Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting, which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal, which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days, usually with a one-day difference.