Eight Indian fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai, June 29 Eight fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy during early Sunday hours, allegedly for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) into Sri Lankan waters.

The fishermen had set out from Rameswaram on Saturday night and were taken into custody along with their boat, which was also seized by the Sri Lankan naval authorities.

According to fisheries department officials, the fishermen were operating near Delft Island when they were intercepted by a Sri Lankan naval patrol.

The Sri Lankan authorities charged the fishermen with illegally poaching in their territorial waters, citing repeated violations despite diplomatic interventions.

This incident is the latest in a string of arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy over alleged maritime boundary transgressions. In recent years, scores of fishermen from coastal districts like Ramanathapuram and Pudukottai have faced arrest and detention in Sri Lanka, straining ties between fishing communities and authorities on both sides of the Palk Strait.

Fishermen from Tamil Nadu have long alleged harassment by Sri Lankan naval forces, claiming they are often forced to cross the boundary due to declining fish stocks and the narrow stretch of sea separating the two nations.

They also argue that the traditional fishing grounds used by Tamil fishermen for generations now fall within Sri Lanka’s jurisdiction following maritime boundary agreements signed decades ago.

The Tamil Nadu government has repeatedly taken up the issue with the Central government, urging New Delhi to secure the release of fishermen and their boats and find a permanent diplomatic solution. In response, Indian officials have consistently raised the matter with their Sri Lankan counterparts through official channels.

Meanwhile, fishermen’s associations in Rameswaram have called for immediate intervention by the Indian government, demanding the safe release of the arrested fishermen and their boat. They have also warned of protests if swift action is not taken to address the recurring arrests.

Currently, the arrested fishermen are expected to be produced before a magistrate in Sri Lanka, after which they could be remanded to judicial custody pending further investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor