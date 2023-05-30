Eight injured as gas cylinder explodes in Bihar's Saran

Patna, May 30 Eight persons suffered burn injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded during a marriage ceremony in Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday, police said.

Among the injured, three were women and are they suffered 80 per cent burns. They were rushed to Sadar hospital Chapra where doctors referred them to PMCH Patna for better treatment.

The incident occurred at Khabbi village under Baniapur police station.

The police said that a 'matkor' (a ritual in Hindu marriage) event was underway in the house and women were preparing to cook food without realising that the LPG cylinder was leaking. When they struck a match to light the stove, the blast occurred.

