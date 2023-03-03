Eight killed in road accident in Haryana

Chandigarh, March 3 Eight passengers were killed and four others injured on Friday when a private bus they were travelling in met with an accident with a trailer in Shahzadpur of Haryana's Ambala district.

The bus was on its way from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

Six bodies were sent to Civil Hospital in Naraingarh town, while two to Panchkula town.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor