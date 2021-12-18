Eight new cases of Omicron reported in Maharashtra tally climbs to 48, BMC warns citizens

Omicron is new danger now, everyone should be aware of this new variant which has high mutations and spread rapidly amongst the people.

After infecting several countries now the variant has entered in India, and because of population it can spread quickly in the country, that's why citizens needs to take maximum precautions in this regards.

Cases of Omicron are increasing in India now, and so far the country tally gone upto 101 cases. Whereas, Maharashtra state has recorded highest number of cases, and the tally in state gone upto 48 now although the state recorded eight more new cases.

Amid the raising of Omicron patients the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC) urge citizens to avoid public gathering and events. They also asked the citizens for not to attend any Christmas and New year parties. And those who will be seen violating any rules, legal action will surely taken on them. Only 50 percent of capacity are allowed in confined/close spaces, BMC said.

Regular wearing masks, use of sanitizer and social distancing is must, said BMC.