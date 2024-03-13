Eight railway stations in Amethi get new names

Lucknow, March 13 The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Uttar Pradesh government’s request to rename eight railway stations in Amethi district.

This approval follows a proposal submitted to the MHA on February 12, 2024, said a government spokesman.

The proposed name changes are as follows: Kasimpur Halt to Jais City, Jais to Guru Gorakhnath Dham, Bani to Swami Paramhans, Misrauli to Maa Kalikan Dham, Nihalgarh to Maharaja Bijli Pasi, Akbarganj to Maa Ahorwa Bhawani Dham, Warisganj to Amar Shahid Bhale Sultan, and Fursatganj to Tapeshwarnath Dham.

Rekha Sharma, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Lucknow division of Northern Railways, said: “The renamed railway stations will soon be updated by the Railway CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems). Additionally, we anticipate receiving the NOC from the state public works department for the station renaming process soon.”

--IANS

amita/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor