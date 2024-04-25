Elderly man ends life by shooting self in Lucknow

Lucknow, April 25 A 65-year-old man shot himself at his home in the Thakurganj area of the state capital, said police on Thursday.

The man was suffering from an illness due to his paralysis and was in depression for quite some time, his family members said.

Thakurganj police spokesman said the man was living in his house with three maternal nephews. One of his nephews told police that his maternal uncle had been unwell for a long time and was also depressed.

“He was into the real estate business in the past. His wife has passed away and he has only one daughter who is married,” he said.

He said there was a sound of a gunshot from his uncle’s room on Wednesday. “We rushed to his room to find him in a pool of blood,” he said.

“The body of the man has been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal action is being taken,” said Sub-Inspector Surjit Kushwaha of Thakurganj police station adding that no suicide note was found from the spot.

