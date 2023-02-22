Elderly man in south Delhi killed by two white-washers amid robbery bid

New Delhi, Feb 22 A 75-year-old man was found dead at his south Delhi house and it was found that he was killed by two men who had come to whitewash his house a week ago, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Satish Kumar Bhardwaj, a resident of Freedom Fighter Enclave, Neb Sarai.

The official said that they have arrested the accused, Ravi (28) and Dharmender (26), both residents of Paryavaran Complex, who had come to whitewash the house a week ago.

According to police, the Neb Sarai police station received a PCR call at around 8.15 a.m. on Tuesday about the man not opening his door, following which a team was immediately rushed to the spot.

"The team found Bhardwaj lying in a pool of blood with a head injury. Rooms in the house were ransacked," said an official.

The victim lived alone in the house and his two sons lived out of Delhi.

"During the investigation, exhibits were collected from the crime spot and CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity were analysed to ascertain the entry and exit of the accused persons," Joint Commissioner of Police, South, Meenu Choudhary said.

"The neighbours and family members of the deceased were examined in detail. With the sincere efforts of the team, it was revealed that some persons were engaged in whitewashing the house only one week ago," she said.

The photos of the both men were collected from footage of one of the CCTVs installed in the area.

"Local sources were deployed and human intelligence was collected and the suspects were identified as Ravi Kumar and Dharmender. Through surveillance and technical analysis, location of the suspects was zeroed down," said the Joint CP.

A raid was conducted by the police team and both men were arrested.

On interrogation, the accused confessed to killing Bhardwaj and said that they had hit him on the head with a pair of pliers.

"Upon their instance, some stolen items and two hammers/cutters used in commission of crime were recovered," the Joint CP said.

