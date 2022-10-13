Elderly person beaten with iron rod in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, Oct 13 An elderly person residing in the Victory Amara Society in Greater Noida was beaten with an iron rod following an argument over stopping the supply of water to the overflowing tank installed on the roof of his house.

Victim Pratap Singh's son Prashant, who resides in flat number 1205 of the society, said they live on the top floor of the building. A water tank has been installed on their roof which does not have an auto cut and is operated manually.

"On Wednesday, when my father told the plumber at the gate of the society to stop the water supply to the overflowing tank, the latter entered into an argument with him. The plumber and electrician hit my father with an iron rod and a wooden stick. My father sought help from the security guards of the building but in vain."

Pratap Singh was beaten outside the society as a CCTV camera is installed at its gate, his son said.

Acting on the complaint of the victim, the Bisrakh police on Thursday registered an FIR against the accused plumber and electrician of the society, ADCP, Noida, Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor