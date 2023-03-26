Election commission arrives in Assam for delimitation of parliamentary, assembly constituencies

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 26 : The Election Commission of India on Sunday arrived in Guwahati in connection with the ongoing delimitation exercise of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Assam.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel and other ECI officials are in Assam on a three-day visit from today till March 28 for knowing the ground reality and expectations of the stakeholders and the general public regarding the ongoing delimitation exercise.

After arrival in Guwahati, the Election Commission of India met the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam Nitin Khade at a city hotel today and discussed the delimitation exercise in depth.

During this visit, the Commission will interact with political parties, public representatives, members of civil societies, and social orgzations on March 27 and with state administration officials including District Election Officers/Deputy Commissioners of all districts of the state on March 28 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Guwahati.

The Commission will interact with media persons on March 28 at the same hotel.

It may be mentioned here that the Commission, apart from hearing the stakeholders on March 27, has also decided to extend the facility for the stakeholders/public for sending their suggestions/inputs till April 5, 2023, at the email ID knbhar@eci.gov.in and brajesh@eci.gov.in for those who could not come to meet the Commission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor