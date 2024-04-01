Election Commission Censures Dilip Ghosh and Supriya Shrinate For Remarks Against Women

The Election Commission of India has censured BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their respective derogatory remarks against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut. Controversy erupted after a crude and sexist post targeting Ms Ranaut appeared on Shrinate's Instagram account. The Congress leader issued a video clarification on her X handle, in which she said she had deleted the inappropriate post. Shrinate said the post had been made without her knowledge.

The Commission, in its order after the receipt of their replies to notices issued to them over MCC violations, said they are convinced that they… pic.twitter.com/Xr8yghfnQC — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

"Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me knows I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman," she said.She also blamed a parody account bearing her name for the post." Someone copied it from there and posted it on my Instagram and Facebook accounts. I am trying to know who has done this... I have also reported this parody account to Twitter," she said.

The other show-cause notice issued was for Mr Ghosh's comment about the Bengal Chief Minister. "Didi goes to Goa and says, 'I am Goa's daughter'... goes to Tripura and says, 'Am Tripura's daughter'. Decide who your father is. It is not good to be just anybody's daughter," he had said. Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has ripped into Mr Ghosh over his crude remark.

Earlier this month, while announcing the 2024 Lok Sabha election date, the poll panel warned parties and political leaders to behave themselves. Stating that the level of political discourse is falling in the country, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar warned politicians from making caste or religious appeals and to avoid criticising "any aspect of private life" of their rivals.