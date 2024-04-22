Election Commission of India Orders Repoll in Eight Polling Stations in Arunachal Pradesh

The Election Commission of India has ordered repolling in eight polling stations across Arunachal Pradesh. This decision follows instances of EVM damage and violence reported during the concurrent Lok Sabha and Assembly polls held on April 19, as confirmed by an official source.

In an announcement made on Sunday, the Commission declared the voting conducted in the aforementioned eight polling stations null and void. Fresh polling has been scheduled for April 24, with voting hours set from 6 am to 2 pm, as stated by Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu in a communication.

The polling stations where repoll would be held include, Sario in Bameng assembly constituency in East Kameng district, Longte Loth under Nyapin assembly seat in Kurung Kumey, Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari and Lengi polling booths under Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri district.

The communique also specified that repolling will take place at the Bogne and Molom polling booths, which fall under the Rumgong assembly constituency in Siang district. On April 19, an estimated 76.44% of the total 8,92,694 eligible voters cast their votes to elect 50 MLAs for the 60-member assembly in the northeastern state. It's worth noting that the ruling BJP had already secured victory in 10 assembly seats uncontested.