Election Commission to announce dates for assembly elections in 5 states today

The Election Commission of India is set to announce today the much-anticipated schedule for assembly polls in five states. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will hold a press conference at noon to announce the poll schedule for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. The announcement will detail the dates for various stages of the electoral process, including the filing of nominations, polling days, and the declaration of results.

The Commission, in an official statement, said that the Chief Election Commissioner, while addressing a briefing meeting for observers to be deployed for the forthcoming elections has directed the commission's observers to ensure a level playing field by working in a coordinated manner to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections.The terms of the legislative assemblies in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are set to conclude on various dates in January 2024, while the term of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly will end on December 17 this year.