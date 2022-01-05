Election Commission virtually reviews poll preparedness in Manipur

The Election Commission of India (ECI) held a virtual meeting with representatives of political parties, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, State Police Nodal Officer, and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur on Wednesday.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey and senior officials from the Election Commission of India held a virtual meeting to review the poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the northeastern state.

According to ECI officials, it was learned that during the review meeting, the Commission emphasized focus on the conduct of safe elections with 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination of all polling staff, proper sanitization, and social distancing at the polling stations.

Importantly CEC conveyed his concern to Chief Secretary, Manipur regarding the low vaccination rate in the state and asked for expediting the same.

ECI sources also informed that during the review meeting, representatives of political parties namely All India Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Naga People's Front (NPF), National People's Party, Peoples Democratic Alliance came to meet the Commission through video conferencing.

The main issues raised by the political parties included concerns about the use of money power, illicit liquor, narcotics drugs, and intimidation to influence voters. Political parties also requested strict vigil on election expenses by candidates to ensure a free and fair poll.

While expressing concerns about pre-pool violence, the political parties demanded the deployment of adequate security forces during the poll process and other relevant measures. The political parties also raised concerns about the implementation of strict covid protocols for the safety of everybody.

The Commission assured representatives that it has taken cognizance of suggestions, issues, and concerns of the political parties, and ECI is committed to conducting free, fair, participative, inclusive, inducement free and COVID-safe elections in the state.

With regard to the concerns raised on excessive use of money and other inducements to influence voters, the Commission reiterated that it has zero tolerance for misuse of money or muscle power or partisan behavior of State machinery vitiating free and fair elections.

CEC Sushil Chandra underscored that strict action would be taken against such erring officials. He added that Expenditure Observers will be deployed for a strict vigil to ensure inducement-free elections in the State.

The Commission assured the representatives that ECI will ensure measures like webcasting/videography, deployment OF CAPF personnel, and micro observers wherever necessary in identified vulnerable polling areas, to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling.

The Commission highlighted that for the first time in the State, the option of a Postal Ballot facility would be provided during the elections for absentee voters which includes 80+ senior citizens, PwD electors, and COVID-19 suspects or affected persons. The postal ballot facility is an optional facility and ensures total secrecy of voting.

Representatives of candidates will be present during the process and the total procedure will be videographed. In the state, 14,565 persons with disabilities and over 41,867 senior citizens (80+) have been mapped.

Subsequently, the Commission discussed the administrative, logistics, budget, law and order, and election-related arrangements with the Chief Secretary and State Police Nodal Officer. The Commission reviewed the overall poll preparedness and law and order matters with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.

Keeping in view COVID-19 social-distancing norms, the Commission has specifically revisited some extant norms. As a result, the maximum number of electors' norm at a polling station has been reduced from 1500 to 1250. This will ensure a substantially lower number of electors per polling station.

CEO was directed to ensure assured minimum facilities like drinking water facilities, toilets with water facilities, ramps, wheelchairs, electricity, shades, etc. at all polling stations. The Commission directed the identification of communication shadow polling stations for alternative arrangements.

While reviewing the law-and-order issues, the Commission directed that deposition of licensed arms in the state should be expedited. It was directed to ensure that distribution of liquor, drugs, freebies, and cash is effectively checked and the electoral process is not vitiated with unlawful activities. CEC also directed the strict vigil on the international border to ensure no unlawful transit and infiltration across borders.

The Commission also directed the CEO to ensure quick disposal of complaints received during the electoral process and ensure a robust mechanism for the same. It was mentioned that subsequent to Special Summary Revision 2022, the electoral roll has been published today, and there are a total of 20,34,966 electors enrolled in the state. The Gender Ratio in the state has risen to 1065 from 1046 in 2017 and 38,384 first-time electors (18-19 years) are enrolled in the state which is 2.6 per cent of total electors as compared to 0.56 per cent in 2017.

The term of State Assembly in Manipur is due to expire on March 19, 2022, and elections are scheduled for 60 ACs (40 Gen ACs; 1 SC and 19 ST AC) in the State.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor