Electoral Bonds Data: Greenko Used Multiple Companies to Buy Bonds for YSRCP, BRS, BJP

The electoral bonds data which was made pulic by the Election Commission of India (ECI) suggest that the renewable energy major Greenko purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 35 crore through 11 group companies, repored by the Indian Express.

Hyderabad-headquartered green energy player bought electoral bonds for YSRCP, BRS, BJP through at least 44 companies. Additionally, scrutiny of the database and matching bond purchase details with corporate filings reveals that three out of four directors of another company, Ace Urban Developers, are associated with several Greenko group firms. Ace Urban Developers itself bought electoral bonds worth Rs 10 crore.

Of the total Rs 117 crore worth of bonds bought by Greenko, it is notable that Rs 55 crore worth were redeemed by the YSR Congress, Rs 49 crore by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Rs 13 crore by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This makes Greenko's footprint significant in terms of the number of companies involved, with at least 44 companies associated with the group collectively contributing to the electoral bond purchases.