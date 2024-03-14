Electoral Bonds Data Uploaded on Election Commission Website, Says Poll Body

On Thursday 14 march, The Election Commission of India uploaded data on the purchase and encashment of electoral bonds by corporates and political parties respectively on its website.

Today, the Election Commission of India has shared information about electoral bonds on its website. This data was provided by the State Bank of India (SBI) and is available for public access. It includes details about when the bonds were bought, who bought them, and their value. Another set of information shows when political parties cashed in these bonds, which party did so, and their value. Notably, there's no direct connection shown between the bond buyers and the parties. Here is the website where you can see the Electoral Bond Data

Earlier, the Supreme Court rejected SBI's request to extend the deadline for providing this information. Instead, they were instructed to submit it to the Election Commission by March 12. Following this, SBI confirmed the submission of two sets of PDF files to the Election Commission, one detailing bond purchases and the other showing their cashing by political parties.

The Election Commission was then required to release this data by March 15. However, during the legal proceedings, SBI mentioned that linking bond buyers to parties was time-consuming. However, the Supreme Court clarified that SBI didn't need to do this matching; they just needed to provide straightforward information as per the court's earlier ruling.