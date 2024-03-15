Electoral Bonds: SBI Not Disclosed Numbers of Electoral Bonds, Says Supreme Court; Next Hearing on March 18

The Supreme Court of India criticized the State Bank of India (SBI) for not disclosing the unique numbers of the electoral bonds, which it had to do. It issued a notice to the SBI returnable on Monday (March 18). This comes after the Election Commission of India requested the apex court to return the Electoral Bonds’ documents handed over by it to the top court in sealed cover on two occasions.

"One thing. Who is appearing for the SBI? They have not disclosed the bond numbers. It has to be disclosed by the State Bank of India", said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. All" details have to be published by the State Bank of India," he further said.

The bench directed the Registrar Judicial to ensure that the data filed by the ECI is scanned and digitised by 5 PM tomorrow. Once this is complete, the originals shall be returned to the ECI. A copy of the scanned and digitised files shall also be made available to the ECI. ECI shall then upload the data on its website, reported by the Live Law.

The court came down hard on SBI, striking down the scheme and directing the bank to share all the details of the donations made by the political parties in the last five years.