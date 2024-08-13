Elephant Attack in Jharkhand: 70-Year-Old Woman Trampled to Death by Wild Tusker in East Singhbhum

A 70-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district. The incident took place in Chiyabandhi village in Chakulia block on World Elephant Day on Monday, August 12.

The woman, identified as Ratni Sabar, was relieving herself in the morning when the pachyderm attacked her, a police officer told news agency PTI. Villagers took her to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared her dead, he added.

This is not the first incident of an elephant attack; in the recent past, multiple attacks and casualties have been reported after the animal attack.

A wild elephant entered some villages in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on August 8 and trampled to death a 55-year-old woman and five cattle, officials said. The jumbo attacked Gayatri Rathore in Ralia as she stepped out of her home for a morning walk, leaving her seriously injured, he said. The woman's family members immediately shifted her to a hospital in Korba where she succumbed during treatment, the official said.