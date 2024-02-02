Elephant Triggers Panic in Kerala: Radio-Collared Wild Jumbo Enters Town in Wayanad (Watch Video)

A radio-collared wild elephant entered the town in Kerala's Wayanad district on Friday, February 2, triggering panic among the locals in the area. According to reports, the wild jumbo was first sighted by a group of dairy farmers at Payodu in Edavaka gram panchayat around 6 am on Friday morning.

The animal, named Thanneer, had been radio-collared by the Karnataka Forest Department in early January and released in Nagarhole National Park on January 17. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows the huge elephant standing still near a tree while people gather in the area to see him.

Visuals From Kerala

According to ANI, a wild elephant entered Mananthavady town in Wayanad district. The Forest Department decided to tranquillize it in order to capture it. "Arrangements have been made to tranquillize the elephant. This would be possible only if local people cooperate with officials. This elephant's (radio) collar has been put on by the Karnataka Forest Department. I have directed Wayanad District Collector to contact the concerned District Collector of Karnataka and seek their help," an officer told ANI.