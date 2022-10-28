Elon Musk fires CEO Parag Agrawal after Twitter takeover

Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal is among executives planning to depart as Elon Musk completes his $44 billion deal to take over the social network, according to people familiar with the matter.

CNBC reported that Parag and Ned Segal left the company's San Francisco headquarters and will not be returning. Others who are also leaving include Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust, Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter.

According to the New York Times, the top officials, including Parag Agrawal, were fired as soon as the deal was complete. At least one of the executives who was fired was escorted out of Twitter’s office, the NYT report said. Parag Agrawal became the CEO of Twitter in November following the resignation of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. Agrawal has been working with Twitter for almost a decade and was the chief technology officer before stepping into the CEO role.