Elvish Yadav Booked for Assaulting Delhi Based Youtuber Maxtern Following Viral Video

Famous Youtuber Elvish Yadav, winner of Big Boss OTT, is making headlines due to a viral video showing him allegedly assaulting a man. The individual, known as Maxtern on Twitter, claimed that Elvish and a group of men attacked him in Gurugram, with threats to his life.

The Gurugram police have taken action, registering a case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. In his complaint, Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern, highlighted the threat Elvish poses to his life. Thakur, a prominent gaming content creator on YouTube since 2017, emphasized the need for immediate legal intervention following the incident. He mentioned that Elvish Yadav's fan page is allegedly spreading propaganda against him, despite knowing Elvish since 2021.

I was brutally attacked and assaulted by @ElvishYadav, who openly issued death threats to me. All the evidence is available on the internet. But, When I went to the police station to file an FIR, the SHO lodged it under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. Unfortunately, these are… pic.twitter.com/UC2U4n1Gee — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 8, 2024

Who is Sagar Thakur?

Sagar Thakur is a well-known YouTube content creator with 1.6 million subscribers.

He also boasts 890,000 followers on Instagram and 250,000 followers on X. He resides in Delhi. The incident took place at 12.30 am on Friday. This comes nearly four months after Elvish Yadav was named by the Noida Police in a case involving the supply of snake venom at rave parties.