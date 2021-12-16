Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Redwani area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night, the police said.

"Encounter has started at Redwani area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

