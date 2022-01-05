Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Chandgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in the early hours on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started at Chandgam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor